Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00394894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

