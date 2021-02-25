Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Down 2.3%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 41,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 105,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Global Energy Metals from C$1.70 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

