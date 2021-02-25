Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 344,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

