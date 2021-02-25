Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $551.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

