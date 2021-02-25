Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,718.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

