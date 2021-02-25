Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (GWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) stock opened at C$21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.94 million and a P/E ratio of 423.20. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of C$13.00 and a one year high of C$22.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 577.92%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.