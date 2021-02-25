Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Capital

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,390. The company has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
