Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Roth Capital

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,390. The company has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

