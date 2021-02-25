Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Down 7.3%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.99. 1,912,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Separately, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
See Also: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.