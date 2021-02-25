Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Down 7.3%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.99. 1,912,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,750,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 123.2% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

