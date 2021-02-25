Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.3%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) was down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 10,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.