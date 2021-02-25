GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $2.19 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $762.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,410.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.29 or 0.03202230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00392531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.10 or 0.01064178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.24 or 0.00420609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00381564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00263536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

