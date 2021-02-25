Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 14.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 28,628,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 67,122,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

