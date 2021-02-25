Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 14.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 28,628,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 67,122,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.44.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.