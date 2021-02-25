Globe Life’s (GL) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE GL opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $106.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

