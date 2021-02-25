Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 8.1%

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 1,078,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,956,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $333,440.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 347.23%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

