GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

