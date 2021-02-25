GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

