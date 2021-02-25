GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Reaches $512,516.73

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $512,516.73 and approximately $2,691.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,405,348 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

