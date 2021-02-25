Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) dropped 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 2,745,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,708,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

