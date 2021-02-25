Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up approximately 2.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.52% of Gold Fields worth $861,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.