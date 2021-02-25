Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a PE ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.