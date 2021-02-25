Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,613,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,600,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.78 million, a P/E ratio of -276.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.