Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Equities researchers at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Gold X Mining (CVE:GLDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. The firm set a “top pick” rating and a C$4.61 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX / OTCQX: GLDXF) Advanced Stage Gold in Guyana Headed by Friedland and Matysek – Initiating Coverage” and dated February 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Gold X Mining Corp., a Canadian junior mining company, engages in developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Its exploration targets around Toroparu on its 53,844 hectare 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession located in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Western Guyana. The company was formerly known as Sandspring Resources Ltd.

