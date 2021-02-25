Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 1.1%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48. 285,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 423,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$78.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

