Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) Trading Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.