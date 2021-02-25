GoldMint (MNTP) Hits Market Capitalization of $254,881.29

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $254,881.29 and $6,750.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $365.58 or 0.00724686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

