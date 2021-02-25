GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Tops $250,310.71

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 85.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $250,310.71 and $6,783.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

