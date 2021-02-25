GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 85.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $250,310.71 and approximately $6,783.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

