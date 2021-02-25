Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.43 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 397,860 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £31.18 million and a PE ratio of -35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.43.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

