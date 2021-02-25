Golem Market Capitalization Achieves $355.26 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Golem has a market capitalization of $355.26 million and $14.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

