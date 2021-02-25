GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,069.14

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $137,069.14 and approximately $64,256.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,944.07 or 1.00043173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003466 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

