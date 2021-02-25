Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

