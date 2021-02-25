Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Goodfood Market stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

