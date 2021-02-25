Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) received a C$14.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.04.

Shares of FOOD stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,772. The company has a market cap of C$717.02 million and a PE ratio of -403.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

