Goose Finance Hits Market Cap of $48.33 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $98.39 or 0.00209172 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $28.66 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.78 or 0.00705352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00036042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 491,917 coins and its circulating supply is 491,261 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

