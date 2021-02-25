GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 4,319,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,987,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

