Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Up 0.8%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GSF)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.85 ($1.37). Approximately 318,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 362,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.85 million and a P/E ratio of -36.16.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.