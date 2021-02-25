Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading Up 15.8%

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS)’s share price was up 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 126,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 50,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

About Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

