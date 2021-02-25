GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 4,175,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,451,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,827,879 shares of company stock worth $230,767,360. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 3,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after buying an additional 227,503 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

