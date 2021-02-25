Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$418.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 860.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,614,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988,692 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) in the 4th quarter valued at $24,400,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 48,839,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491,900 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 875.4% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,037,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) by 2,613.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,333 shares during the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

