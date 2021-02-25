Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.15

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$418.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
