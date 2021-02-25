Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,126. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,411 shares of company stock worth $15,815,481. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

