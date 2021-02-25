Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

