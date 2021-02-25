Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.