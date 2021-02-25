Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,654 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.34% of Graphic Packaging worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.