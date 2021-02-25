Graviocoin One Day Volume Reaches $221.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00388253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

