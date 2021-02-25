Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.61. 1,083,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 647,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gray Television by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 196,708 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its stake in Gray Television by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

