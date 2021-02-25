Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.53. Approximately 48,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 72,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

GBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$768.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.01.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

