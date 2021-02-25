Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 12,641 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

