Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 28,637 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

