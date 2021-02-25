Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 30,450 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 878,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

