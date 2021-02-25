Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,768 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

